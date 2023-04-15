Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $232.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.25. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.