Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOOG opened at $232.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.25. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
