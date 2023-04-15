Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.49 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

