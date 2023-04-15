Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.70. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
