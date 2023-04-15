Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.12.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,649.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,521.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,180.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,677.18. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

