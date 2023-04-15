Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 2,039,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.83. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 33.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

