Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 878,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 18.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 2.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $46,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,302. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

