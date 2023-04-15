Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 2,345 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 222,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

