Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 421,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

