Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $145.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.36.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.