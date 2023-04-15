Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWNGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.26.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

