Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.26.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

