Wells Fargo & Company Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.0 %

QRVO opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $121.27.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

