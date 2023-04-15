Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WELL. Citigroup raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Welltower Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.53, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Welltower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 286,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Welltower by 132.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

