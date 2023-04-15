Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WELL. Citigroup raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.63.
Welltower Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.53, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Welltower Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 286,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Welltower by 132.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.