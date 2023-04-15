WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.12. The company has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.