Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,196,000 after buying an additional 221,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,516,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

