Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.10. 132,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 106,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.26.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.
