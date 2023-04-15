Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.10. 132,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 106,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.26.

Insider Activity

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. 11.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.