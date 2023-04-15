Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.1 %

WHG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,737. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.19. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently -101.69%.

Insider Activity at Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,509.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $146,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.