Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

WY stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

