William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
William H. Sadlier Price Performance
OTCMKTS SADL remained flat at $21.00 during trading on Friday. William H. Sadlier has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.
William H. Sadlier Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on William H. Sadlier (SADL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for William H. Sadlier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William H. Sadlier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.