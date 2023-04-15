William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

William H. Sadlier Price Performance

OTCMKTS SADL remained flat at $21.00 during trading on Friday. William H. Sadlier has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

William H. Sadlier Company Profile

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

