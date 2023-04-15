Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 309.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 115.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashland by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Ashland Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ASH traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 244,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.66 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

