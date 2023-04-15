WOO Network (WOO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $85.51 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $502.33 million and approximately $85.51 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,684,075,578 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

