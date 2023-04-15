Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Down 96.4% in March

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wright Investors’ Service Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IWSH remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc operates as a shell company. The firm continues to evaluate and explore available strategic options. It includes developing or acquiring a majority interest or at least a controlling interest in companies with principal business operations in an industry that the company believes will provide attractive opportunities for growth.

