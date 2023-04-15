XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.62

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.62 and traded as high as $21.38. XOMA shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 21,780 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 306.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of XOMA by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of XOMA by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of XOMA by 1,479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

