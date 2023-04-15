XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded XPO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.06.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO by 48.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

