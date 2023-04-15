XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.75

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002481 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $66.65 million and approximately $809,458.15 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

