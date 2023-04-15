YS Biopharma (YS) and The Competition Financial Contrast

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for YS Biopharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|YS Biopharma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|115
|592
|883
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 248.16%. Given YS Biopharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|YS Biopharma
|N/A
|-$550,000.00
|1.85
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|$1.36 billion
|-$8.25 million
|-6.08
YS Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|YS Biopharma
|N/A
|46.53%
|8.78%
|YS Biopharma Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
About YS Biopharma
YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
