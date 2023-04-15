Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.25% of Zebra Technologies worth $32,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $303.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $409.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.34.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

