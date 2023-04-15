Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) is one of 992 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zevra Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Zevra Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zevra Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevra Therapeutics -397.24% -24.10% -19.89% Zevra Therapeutics Competitors -3,403.69% -234.22% -35.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

19.4% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zevra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zevra Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zevra Therapeutics Competitors 4234 15113 41581 718 2.63

Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.08%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.70%. Given Zevra Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zevra Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zevra Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zevra Therapeutics $10.46 million -$41.54 million -5.23 Zevra Therapeutics Competitors $1.82 billion $241.84 million -3.60

Zevra Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zevra Therapeutics. Zevra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

