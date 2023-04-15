Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Down 2.9%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $46.37. Approximately 676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

About Zhongsheng Group

(Get Rating)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

Further Reading

