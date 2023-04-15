Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.