Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $66.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.
ZRSEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Zur Rose Group Price Performance
Shares of ZRSEF opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $185.00.
About Zur Rose Group
Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.