Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $66.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

