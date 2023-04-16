1,004 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after buying an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,535,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,472,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

