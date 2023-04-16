10,160 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

