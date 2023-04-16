10,379 Shares in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,507 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

