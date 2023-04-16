1,554 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Purchased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after buying an additional 2,482,099 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,002,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,219,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.