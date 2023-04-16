1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 211,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 131.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 1st Source by 407.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1st Source Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. 72,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,009. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

