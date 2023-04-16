3,340 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,824,000 after purchasing an additional 460,370 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 243,766 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IOO stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $75.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

