4,880 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,270 shares of company stock worth $865,096 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 627.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.