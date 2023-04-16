5,000 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 719,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 209,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.