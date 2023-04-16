51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.08.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
