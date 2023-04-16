568 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

