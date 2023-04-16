742,100 Shares in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 742,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 1.98% of Augmedix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Augmedix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Augmedix by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of AUGX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 118,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,708. Augmedix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 195.91%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Augmedix Profile

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.