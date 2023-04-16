83,434 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.51.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 10,136,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,403,323. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

