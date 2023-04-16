AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lessened by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after buying an additional 631,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,315,000 after buying an additional 174,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.59. 3,473,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,429. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

