AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,222,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $197,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $161.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.