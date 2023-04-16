abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 3.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC owned 0.43% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

SGOL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 3,247,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,978. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

