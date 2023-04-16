Adecco Group AG Plans Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
Adecco Group Stock Performance
Adecco Group stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.
Adecco Group Company Profile
