Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,476 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,915,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.38. 1,525,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

