Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

