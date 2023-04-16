Alaska Wealth Advisors Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alaska Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 594,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,154. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

