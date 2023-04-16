Alaska Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $43,500,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

